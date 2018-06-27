Four students against one BSc medical seat in Chandigarh colleges

With science emerging as the top choice of students seeking admission in college, as many as 2,267 applications have been received against 490 seats for BSc medical in city colleges.

The colleges include DAV College, Sector 10; MCM DAV College, Sector 36; Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; and Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42.

7,000 apply for 2,310 seats in BCom

With four students vying for a seat in BSc medical, the second pick of students appears to be BCom. Over 7,000 applications have been received for 2,310 seats in 11 colleges.

Of 2,310 seats, 1,610 seats are under private aided college and 700 in five government colleges.

Among the 11 colleges, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, which has the maximum number of BCom seats, has received the highest number of application forms.

Seats breakdown

The following college 2,310 seats in 11 colleges.

DAV College, Sector 10, has 280 seats, MCM DAV College, Sector 26, has 280 seats, Dev Samaj College for Women (DSCW), Sector 45, has 140 seats, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, has 350 seats, Guru Gobind Singh College For Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, has 280 seats, SGGS-26 has 280 seats, PGGCG-11 has 140 seats, PGGC-11 has 140 seats, PGGCG-42 has 140 seats, Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, has 140 seats and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCBA), Sector 50, has 140 seats.

3,283 apply for BSc non-medical

For BSc non-medical, over 3,283 applications have been received for 1,320 seats in nine colleges.

Director higher education (DHE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “Students should keep a tab on regular updates on the provisional merit list. They should the website of higher education.”

Meanwhile, around 29,000 students have applied for admission to centralised courses, including BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc (all courses) and MCom.