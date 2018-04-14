Gang of robbers busted in Amritsar, five held with rifle, 2 country-made pistols

The rural police of the district claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members from the graveyard in Bhagtupura village, 10 km from here on Friday.

The police also seized a rifle, two country-made pistols, a baseball and a sharp-edged weapon from the arrested accused, who are Jagroop Singh aka Rupa, Wassan Singh, Jagbir Singh, Gurpreet Singh aka Gopi and Lovepreet Singh of Tarn Taran district.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Mal Mandi, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parampal Singh said a team, led by the in-charge crime investigating agency (CIA) Amritsar rural, Ravinder Singh, was patrolling near Daburji Adda when he got a tip-off that the accused had made a gang and are present at the graveyard of Bhagtupura village. Sources informed the team about the accused preparing to commit dacoity.

He said after the information, the team raided the place and arrested the accused, who were planning to commit a loot bid. The accused were wanted by Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur police under the sections 379 B (snatching and use of force), 392 (robbery), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. “The accused were active in the areas of the three districts for looting people at gun points,” he said.

A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of Arms Act has been registered at against the accused at Chatiwind police station.