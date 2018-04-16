Gang planning dacoity busted in Tarn Taran, three held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members near Palasaur drain, five km from Tarn Taran, on Sunday.

The police seized 570gm heroin, two pistols (.32 bore) with 11 live cartridges, 820 intoxicating tablets and two motorcycles from the possession of the arrested accused, who were identified as Gurmukh Singh of Takhu Chak village, Jobanjeet Singh and Balraj Singh of Jeobala village.

Seven of the gang members, however, managed to flee. While two were identified as Gurdev Singh of Patti and Amritpal Singh of Jaura village, identity of five others was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann said a team, led by City police station SHO Manjinder Singh, was patrolling near Amritsar Road chowk when it received a tip-off that the gang was hatching a conspiracy to commit dacoity in the area.

“The informer told police that the gang was planning a dacoity, following which the team raided the place and nabbed three members of the gang. However, seven of the gang members managed to escape,” he added.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 21-22-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. “Investigation was on to arrest absconders,” Mann said.

‘Dreaded criminals held’

SSP claimed that the arrested members of the gang were dreaded criminals and wanted by police of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur districts in several criminal cases.

“Accused Gurmukh Singh, who was sentenced 20 years imprisonment in a murder case, was on parole for a month, but didn’t return to Amritsar jail. Balraj and Joban were wanted in six criminal cases,” he said.

DGP honours SSP

During his visit to Amritsar on Sunday, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora lauded Mann and his district team for maintaining law and order in the area and solving old cases. Mann said the DGP also awarded police disc to sub inspector (SI) Sukhraj Singh, posted as SHO at Chohla Sahib Police Station, for nabbing drug smugglers.