Govt employees to be held accountable for stubble burning, says Punjab government

To ensure maximum participation of government officials in the ongoing anti-stubble burning campaign, the Punjab government has decided to hold these employees accountable for stubble burning. The state government has issued instructions to the employees of different departments, boards, corporations and cooperative societies in this regard.

State anti-stubble burning campaign nodal officer KS Pannu said, “Government has directed that in addition to ensuring that employees do not indulge in straw burning, they should create awareness among farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning on the environment and human health.” He added that if any employee fails to comply with these directions, disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

State penalising farmers for own failures: Khaira

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has failed to provide adequate equipment to consume paddy straw and is penalising the farmers for its own fault. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Khaira slammed the Amritsar district administration for challaning 101 farmers in the past three days for flouting the ban on burning of crop residue.

Khaira said that the administration has imposed a fine of ₹2.56 lakh on the farmers for no fault of theirs. “I stand for clean environment. But the farmers don’t have any other option. The government has failed to provide machinery, subsidy or financial assistance to them to consume the straw in the fields instead of burning it,” he said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:25 IST