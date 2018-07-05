Habitat project: Construct flats at IT Park on your own, Badnore tells Chandigarh Housing Board

After failing to find bidders for 18 sites at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (IT Park) under the Habitat Project for the fifth time in the past one year, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday asked the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to construct flats on its own. The board was also asked to explore land outside the city for construction of flats.

Badnore, who was holding a review meeting at the UT secretariat in Sector 9, questioned CHB chairman AK Sinha: “If you are not getting bidders, why don’t you construct flats on your own and sell them?”

He also told them that the hotel site at IT Park should be constructed on public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Earlier, the board gave a presentation to Badnore, stating that they have stopped the auction and are preparing a proposal to dispose of the properties.

A senior UT officer, who did not want to be named, said: “We will now make a proposal on construction of flats on the 18 sites by the board.”

The board had decided to construct around 1,000 flats on two sites itself while the remaining 18 sites were to be auctioned to a builder. However, despite five attempts, no bidder turned up citing high rates and that the properties were on leasehold.

At present, there are around 64,000 CHB dwelling units in the city. Around 25% of the city’s population is living in these units.

‘Explore options outside city’

The UT administrator also asked CHB officers to explore options for constructing flats outside Chandigarh, like in Mohali and Panchkula.

“You can construct government houses for the employees of both Punjab and Haryana and can sell them,” he said.

The CHB governing body had approved land acquisition in areas adjacent to Chandigarh last year and even a Gurugram-based consultant was hired. The land was to be used for self-financing housing schemes for various categories of citizens, including teachers, government employees, ex-servicemen, lawyers, media persons, etc.

However, In April this year, the board put brakes on the process owing to different building bylaws and need-based changes in other states.

According to sources, the CHB has to pay ₹5 lakh to the consultant for the work done to date.