Haryana CM Khattar sets off on three-day connect-to-people campaign

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar set off on Thursday for his three-day ‘connect-to-people’ campaign to get feedback on the functioning of his government by visiting people at their doorsteps in both rural and urban areas of ten districts.

Khattar began his campaign from Panchkula district, where he visited party workers at their residences in Barwala and Nagal villages from where he went to Ambala district and later to Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Jind districts.

On Friday, he is scheduled to reach Sirsa and Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on Saturday, media advisor to chief minister Rajiv Jain said. He will also visit people in Fatehabad, Hisar and Rohtak districts.

He added ‘chai pe charcha’ (conversation with workers over a cup of tea) meeting will be held to take feedback and suggestions of the people about the functioning of the government.

The campaign is seen as chief minister’s attempt to establish a direct connect with party workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state to get a sense of their impression of government functioning. The ruling BJP also wants to counter the allegations that the party workers were being ignored by the government.

Khattar has already been holding road shows and public rallies in the villages having population of 10,000 or more.

Of the total 10 Lok Sabha (LS) and 90 assembly seats, the ruling BJP had won seven LS and 47 assembly seats in the 2014 elections.

‘Govt committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022’

CM Manohar Lal Khattar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hike in the MSP of kharif crops and said the decision would help reduce farmers’ distress.

The chief minister was interacting with the people during the ‘connect to people’ programme in Thol grain market of Kurukshetra district.

He said the government was committed to doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and the hike in the MSPs was a positive step in this direction.

Khattar also said that out of 5,200 announcements made by him, 3,500 have already been implemented and the remaining will be implemented soon.

“About 70% population of the state is dependent on agriculture and the state could be made prosperous if the farmers will be made prosperous,” he added. He said the hike in the MSPs will benefit the state farmers to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore annually.

The CM said about 2 lakh youths of the state need jobs but it is not possible to provide government jobs to all of them. “Therefore, there is need to make agriculture profitable.”

He also met people in Jalbehra and Malikpur villages of the Kurukshetra district. He said the BJP government managed to put a check over corruption in the state.