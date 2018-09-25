Heaviest rain of season leaves Chandigarh drenched

At 98.5mm, the Monday rain — which according to the weatherman was this monsoon’s parting downpour — was the highest this season.

It was also the highest amount of rain recorded within 24 hours in September since 2010. The month’s figure of 319.7mm is also the highest since 2010 when September recorded 323.1mm rain.

With 176.2mm rain recorded in the city in three days, the total rain this monsoon reached 996.2mm, already 18% surplus of the normal figure of 844.5mm (recorded from June 1 to September 30).

Besides being the rainiest, Monday was also the coolest day of the season, with both the maximum temperature of 23°C (around 5pm) and minimum of 20°C (around 6am) being the lowest this monsoon.

IMD officials said rain is expected to slow down from Tuesday. “Light to moderate rain is likely on Tuesday, but Wednesday onwards no rain is expected,” said the weatherman.

Snarls, power cuts leave people harried

Traffic lights were not working at most intersections since the morning, leading to snarls at Transport Chowk and Hallomajra Chowk. Police issued an advisory through its social media handles, asking people to avoid the roads near Sukhna Lake. Even the department of public relations issued an advisory telling parents not to send their children to school in the afternoon shift.

Power supply was disrupted in the morning in souther sectors. While it was restored in most sectors within half an hour, some remained without power for around three hours.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 10:16 IST