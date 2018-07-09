Two SHOs, 4 cops suspended for not taking action against drug peddlers

Taking action against cops who failed to act against drug paddlers in the region, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu suspended station two station house officers (SHOs) and four cops posted in the Sherpur police station.

Those suspended include sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, SHO (City-2), Malerkotla, and sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Sherpur, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Darshan Singh, driver head constable Nirmal Singh, Deepak Kumar and Karnail Singh, both head constables, all posted at Sherpur police station in Dhuri sub-division.

The SHOs allegedly failed to act on intelligence information on drug smuggling despite directions from seniors. They will have to face a departmental probe, said SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

“The SHOs and cops have been suspended with immediate effect and have been shifted to the police lines for not taking interest in the anti-drug campaign. They were not taking action against drug peddlers and have failed to improve their performance,” said the SSP.

“Despite warning, these police personnel failed to improve their performance. The department will not tolerate any negligence in the war against drugs,” said Sidhu.