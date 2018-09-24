Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

With the meteorological department recording 8mm rainfall on Sunday, life in Amritsar and Tarn Taran has been thrown out of the gear. Major roads have been submerged, leading to traffic snarls in several areas.

The rain started on Saturday afternoon and did not stop till the filing of the report. The roads and roundabouts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran have also been flooded, vehicular traffic has been badly hit as several vehicles broke down due to waterlogging.

A road near the residence of municipal corporation commissioner, Amritsar, Sonali Giri caved in due to the incessant rain. The road caved in till 10 to 15 feet and the commuters travelling on the road had a lucky escape.

A tree planted on the same road also caved in.

The civic body has also set up shelter camps to provide accommodation to needy people. Giri said, the relief camps have been set up at Taj Palace (Tarn Taran Road), Bhatrean di Dharamshala (Sheranwala gate), Putlighar, Marriage Inn Palace ( 100 feet road) and Mandir Thakur Dwara (Lohgarh Gate).

MC commissioner said, “For the safety of people, all the disposal motors have been deployed since morning in the wake of flooding alert.”

Deputy commissioner, Amritsar, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, has declared one-day holiday for all government and private school on Monday

Warning Amritsar residents, she appealed them to not open any manhole covers and avoid venturing with low height cars to avoid waterlogging.

Passengers stranded

Passengers at Amritsar railway station and bus stand have also been facing tough time due to the inundated roads. Several buses and trains are running out of schedule due to the rain.

Though markets in Amritsar and Tarn Taran district remained open but the shopkeepers had to sit idle due to the downpour. Farmers of both the district are also facing huge loss as their paddy crops have been flooded with the rain water.

Continuous rains leave Gurdaspur farmers worried

Two day incessant rain has not only brought down the temperature considerably but life has also come to a standstill in Gurdaspur.

The rains have left the farmers a worried lot, owing to the loss in paddy crop that is close to harvesting. Kirti Kisan Union,Punjab vice-president Satbir Singh said, “If the rain continues further, the paddy crop will be flattened .Also, the yield will be less and the harvesting labour and combine operators will charge more for reaping the flattened crop.”

“The quality of paddy crop will also be damaged if the rain does not stop,” he said.

Meanwhile rain water entered into houses,shops and other buildings situated in the low lying parts of the city. Behrampur Road turned into a flowing canal.The rain water also accumulated at Bata Chowk, Geeta Bhavan Road, Post Office Chowk,Hanuman Chowk,Grand Trunk Road at Mandi near railway crossing,Hardochhanni Road,Mehar Chand Road,Sangal Pura Road, Police Lines Road among other areas.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:57 IST