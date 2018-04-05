Inderpreet Chadha suicide: Court grants bail to 3 more, including his brother

The court of district and sessions judge Karamjit Singh granted bail to three more people on Thursday, in a case related to the suicide of Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the former vice-president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) on January 3. Those bailed out on Thursday include Harjit Singh Chadha, the younger son of expelled CKD chief, Charanjit Singh Chadha; Inderpreet Singh Anand and Vijay Ummat.

The trio has also been ordered to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety, along with their original passports, with the court. Of nine people booked in the case, five are now out on bail. On Wednesday, the court had granted bail to Mohali-based immigration firm WWICS owner Col BS Sandhu’s (retd) son Davinder Sandhu and Kay Ghuman.

Inderpreet was reportedly upset over the controversy that erupted after the surfacing of a video showing his father — expelled chief of CKD, Charanjit Singh Chadha — in an objectionable position with a woman principal.

In court, the lawyers argued that as per documents presented in court, Inderpreet was under heavy debt and had been writing suicide notes since 2016.

Harjit’s lawyer, Ajay Kumar Varmani, said, “My client should not have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. If a person borrows money and then commits suicide when the lender demands his money back, the lender should not be held guilty.”

The lawyer added, “He was mentally depressed because of his father’s viral video and humiliation he had faced,” he added. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the judge said the arguments were a matter to be raised at the trial and would be investigated.

On Friday, the same court will take a call on the bail plea of the complainant principal and her husband.