Indians killed in Iraq: Families from Punjab to meet at Baba Bakala today

Families and relatives of all 27 workers from Punjab will meet at the gurdwara in Baba Bakala, 40km from district headquarters, on Friday. The kin will chalk out their next course of action to get demands met, doubts cleared and questions answered from the government.

Apart from external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement in Parliament on Tuesday, families have had no other communication from the government. “Some officials visited the houses of victims and offered condolences, nothing else was done or said,” said Sarwan Singh, brother of Nishan Singh. Nishan was one of the victims. On Wednesday, some families of victims belonging to Amritsar and Gurdaspur, had met at the residence of another victim Manjinder Singh’s family, at Bhoewal village. “Families were in shock and few attended the meeting,” said Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Manjinder.

“The government’s role in the whole episode has forced us to mobilise again. We want clarity on when the bodies will arrive,” Gurpinder added.