Int’l Day of Older Persons: Silver brigade is here to break stereotypes

In today’s fast-paced lives, most people believe milestones are to be reached by a certain age —study, get a well-paid job, get married, have kids, and the list goes on. But in the middle of this, there are some willing to take a risk, even when others say it’s too late. That passion — be it Boman Irani getting his big break as an actor at 44, or Fauja Singh taking up running professionally at 89, or actor Suhasini Mulay getting married at 60, or even Milind Soman completing the 2017 Ultrathon barefoot at 52 — is what makes late bloomers an inspiration for all.

On International Day of Older Persons today, we meet tricity seniors whose zeal to lead a quality life has conquered the hurdle of time.

Age no barrier

Mann Kaur, 102, with her son Gurdev Singh, 80, at Punjabi University in Patiala. Kaur, who took baby steps into the world of sports at the age of 93, says age is never a barrier. (Bharat Bhushan /ht)

Mann Kaur, 102, who took baby steps into the world of sports at the age of 93, still has miles to go.

What started off as a temporary gig at Patiala’s Punjabi University went on to get registered in the pages of history. “One day, I took her to the university campus where I used to practice,” says Kaur’s 80-year-old son, Gurdev Singh, who himself is a master athlete. Since then there’s no looking back.

“Age is never a barrier. When people come up to me and say they get inspiration from me, it keeps me going on,” says Kaur. The mother-son duo who exercise together, believe a good diet goes a long way.

“Nowadays hospitals are full because people don’t take care of themselves. It is important to look after your body and mind. Uncertainty is a bane. If your mind is not focused and strong enough, you cannot protect yourself,” says Gurdev.

“It is imperative that you remain connected with your family. Love and support from your family and spending quality time with them helps calm the mind,” he says.

“Avoid junk food and sugar,” says Mann Kaur, who takes pride in being old-school in her thoughts.

‘We forget the world’

Teaching yoga free of cost in the Sector 15 park in Chandigarh, Sukh Varsha, 71, a retired teacher says good health is all about inner peace. “Once we enter the park, we forget about the world,” says Varsha, who has been teaching yoga daily for two decades.

“Yoga is the easiest way to stay fit. Once you set a habit, rest is smooth sailing,” she says.

‘10-minute workout daily’

Congratulating all senior citizens, legendary athlete Milkha Singh believes eating less is the key as the stomach is the source of all diseases.

“Only 10 minutes of daily workout contributes towards a lifelong of well-being,” he says. Sharing an interesting nugget with childlike enthusiasm, the sprinter says, “I have never been to a doctor.”

“Even if you start on a slow note, don’t stop, continue till it becomes a daily regimen,” the octogenarian says.

‘My second innings’

Harinder Grewal, 64, recently won bronze in the Punjab open senior citizen category. (SS Chopra/Ht)

For 64-year-old golfer Harinder Grewal, diagnosis of a benign bone tumour two decades ago was a turning point. With 40 medals decorating her shelf, Grewal has competed and won national and state-level competitions. “After my operation, I was bedridden for six months. During that time, the realisation of life’s unpredictability hit me,” says Grewal, an avid traveller.

Grewal shares the passion for golf with her 96-year-old father, retired Punjab and Haryana high court justice AS Bains, and says her dictionary is devoid of the word impossible. Despite being unable to bend her leg completely, Grewal recently won bronze in the Punjab Open senior citizen category.

Grewal, who believes in the power of traditional and homemade Punjabi food, does meditation and yoga to keep stay calm.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 13:09 IST