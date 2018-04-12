Jailed Punjab gangster Jagroshan’s aides held for opening fire at rival’s house

Two aides of a gangster, Jagroshan Singh, lodged in the central jail here,were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly opening fire on his rival gangster, Sunny Kumar aka Veeru’s house on the 88 Feet Road here. Sunny is also a prisoner in the same jail. The arrested accused are Harmanjit Singh of Jaura village in Tarn Taran and Jobanpreet Singh aka Joban of Mehta road in Amritsar.

Both the gangsters had a fight on March 19 and for taking revenge of his humiliation, Jagroshan asked his aides to open fire on Sunny’s family, said the police.

Sources from the police department said Jagroshan also got a video clip of the firing incident in the jail, which took place on March 19 night and showed it to Sunny. However, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) SS Srivastava said this was being probed but confirmed that jail authorities, few days ago, had recovered a mobile phone from his possession and a case in this regard had already been registered.

Other accused, who were involved in the firing incident, are Harpreet Singh aka Ajay of Raipur Kalan village, Diljan Janu, Manna, Mohit Chaudhary of Tarn Taran, Rajinder Kumar aka Lovely of Mustafabad in Amritsar.

The CP said on March 19, around 10 unidentified persons had opened indiscriminate firing at Sunny’s house with intention of killing his family members.The Sadar police of the district had also booked them under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Srivastava said he had set up an investigation team under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), investigation, Jagmohan Singh. He said after probing the matter, the team found that a fight had ensued between Jagroshan and Sunny in the jail. “Jagroshan had sent his 10 men to Sunny’s house for taking revenge. On Jagroshan’s nod, his men opened indiscriminate firing,” he said.

He also said the team on Wednesday arrested two of the ten accused during a barricade on the GT Road.The police also recovered a .12 bore riflt, a .12 bore pistol, six live rounds, a Ford Icon car and a Bullet bike from them.

He said both the arrested men told the police, during interrogation, that they had formed a gang and their kingpin Jagroshan is lodged in Amritsar central jail. He said both were wanted in criminal cases.

