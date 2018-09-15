Junior world shooting championship: Chandigarh’s Vijayveer ends campaign with 3 golds

Chandigarh shooter Vijayveer Sidhu, 16, shrugged off the loss to his twin brother Udhayveer, to clinch both individual and team gold in the junior men 25m standard pistol event on the final day of the 52nd International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Changwon, South Korea, on Friday.

Vijayveer had finished fourth in 25m pistol event, while Udayveer had won the gold, on Thursday. The twin brothers along with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu had also won the team gold.

On Friday, India concluded their best ever campaign at a shooting world championship with a tally of 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals, finishing third behind the powerhouse China and hosts Korea in the medals tally.

Vijayveer shot 572 to win the gold, while Rajkanwar came second with 564. Adarsh came 10th with a score of 559, and helped the trio upstage Korea in the team event with a tally of 1,695 to lift gold. Vijayveer — with three gold medals in total — ended his campaign as the most successful Indian at the premiere event of the sport.

Now, both Sidhu bothers are junior world champions in their respective pistol events. They will return home to Chandigarh with five golds between them.

The two are students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, and are coached by DS Chandel at the Panjab University shooting range. Their family moved to Chandigarh from Mansa to ensure better coaching facilities and practice environment for them.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 11:35 IST