Kangra administration wants chopper to airdrop ration for shepherds trapped in Bara Bhangal

The Kangra district administration has requested the state government to provide its helicopters for airdropping ration and food items for the shepherds stuck in the mountains in remote Bara Bhangal area due to heavy snow.

About 100 shepherds with an estimated 7,000 livestock are trapped near 4,700 metre high Thamsar Pass on Bir-Bara Bhangal trek in Dhauladhar mountain range.

The higher reaches in the state had witnessed early snowfall from September 22 to 24, besides cloudburst and floods.

One shepherd has died while one was rescued in serious health condition by locals. Several livestock have also perished due to extreme weather.

“Due to sudden and untimely snowfall over Dhauladhar ranges, some shepherds are unable to cross over towards Kangra valley. There is a possibility that they might have run out of their food stock,” Kangra deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar wrote to the chief secretary BK Agarwal.

“We have formed two teams of search and rescue but are unable to tread to ranges to locate or assist anyone,” he wrote adding, “I, therefore, request you to provide a helicopter to airdrop and ready to cook food items to help the people in distress.”

Kumar also told that a search and rescue team has returned from the high mountains with 50 sheep, goats and two dogs.

Meanwhile, president of Baijnath Kisan Sabha Akshay Jasrotia said the hills in Bara Bhangal and Chhota Bhangal area of the district are grazing ground for the shepherds.

The remote village of Bara Bhangal which is accessible only by 70km trek from Bir of Baijnath, was recently in news when villagers ran out of food stores after the supply route was damaged due to floods.

