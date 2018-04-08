Lovelorn hostel guard fires at nursing student in Patiala college

A 28-year-old private security guard, Balbir Singh, at a hostel at Adarsh College of Nursing, Chounth village, 15km from district headquarters, walked up to a room in the building and fired at a second-year student of BSc Nursing, late night on Friday, the police have claimed.

Other hostellers have called the firing the result of a one-sided attraction. Police said the regular night duty guard at the hostel, Ranjit Singh, had assigned the duty to Balbir. Balbir, of Chaura village, fired one shot from the guard’s rifle alloted to him that hit the woman on the chest. She has been referred to PGI, Chandigarh, and is critical.

Balbir had even tried to fire a second shot. However, other hostellers rushed out of the room and attacked him, making him lose balance. In the chaos, the rifle slipped from his hand and he suffered a gunshot injury.

“It was one-sided affair and the woman was not aware of it. It is tragic that the man chose her as the victim. It was the courage of other women hostellers that saved her. Had they not responded promptly, he would have reloaded the rifle, fired again and killed her,” an eyewitness said. The firing led to panic and parents from nearby district rushed to the hostel about midnight.

Samana DSP Rajvir Singh Randhawa said, “The accused has been admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The woman is admitted to PGI, Chandigarh. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered.” He added Balbir had been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Police added the woman’s statement will be recorded once doctors declared her fit. No one from the college management could be contacted for comments. Parents of students at the college have demanded increased security at the college.