Ludhiana cop thrashed for stopping trucker at no-entry zone

The police on Monday arrested a truck driver for assaulting a homeguard jawan of the Ludhiana police (traffic wing) when the latter tried to stop him from entering into no entry zone near Samrala Chowk.

Both the men indulged in the fight during which the cop’s uniform was also torn.

Assistant sub-inpsector (ASI) Resham Singh, who was heading a team of traffic officials, said homeguard jawan Sucha Singh was deputed near Samrala Chowk to manage the traffic flow, when the driver tried to enter the subway.

He added the jawan deterred him from entering into the zone when the accused got off the vehicle and started thrashing the cop. Both the men exchanged blows and suffered injuries.

ASI added instead of intervening and resolving the matter, 10 people present on the spot were busy in videotaping the incident on their mobile phones.

Sucha Singh lodged the first information report (FIR) against the accused at Division number-7 police station.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) has been registered against the truck driver.