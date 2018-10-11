Ludhiana labourer gets 10-year- jail for sodomising 9-year-old boy

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sonia Kinra sentenced a 22-year-old labourer to 10-year imprisonment for sodomising a nine-year-old boy in Ludhiana, on Thursday.

The convict has been imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh.

The court convicted Balwinder Singh, who hails from Patiala under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A case was registered against Balwinder on October 23, 2015, when the victim’s father, who worked in a hosiery unit, in his complaint stated that the accused took his son to a vacant plot and removed his clothes and committed the crime. The victim was then a student of Class 5.

Medical examination of the victim had confirmed sexual assault and the accused was arrested.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 22:27 IST