Ludhiana man gets death for killing cousin sister, aunt in 2013

Ruling that the case falls in the ‘rarest of the rare category’, a local court here on Friday sentenced a man to death for killing his cousin sister and her mother in 2013.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Arunvir Vashisht ordered that the convict Rishu Grover, 31, be ‘hanged till death’ for the crime.

Heena Grover, 22, and her 48-year-old mother Usha Grover were found murdered at their house in Fatehganj Mohalla on May 22, 2013. The police had arrested Heena’s first cousin Rishu Grover for the crime.

The motive

As per the prosecution, Rishu Grover had some feelings for Heena and was not able to digest the fact that she was getting married to someone else. Also, Rishu had suffered losses in his business and desperately needed money to clear his debts.

District attorney Ravinder Abrol said the accused knew that he could lay his hands at cash and valuables at the victims’ house as the family was making arrangements for Heena’s wedding. He then executed the crime in cold blood and wrote in blood the name of a plumber, ‘Babu’, on the wall to distract the police.

The prosecution also stated that Rishu was very much aware about the fact that Heena’s brother Rahul routinely send money to his mother from Australia.

The crime

The day the crime was committed, Rishu went to his aunt’s house. After wishing Usha, he went up to Heena’s room. There he stabbed Heena to death and to distract the police, wrote ‘Babu’ in blood on the wall with the finger of Heena. He was aware about the fact that Babu used to tease Heena and she had complained against him.

He collected money and jewellery from the almirah and came down to the ground floor and stabbed his aunt Usha to death. Rishu took along Rs 4 lakh and gold worth over Rs 30 lakh.

Investigations

On the basis of leads gathered from the crime spot and the complaint of Vikas Malhotra, brother-in-law of Heena, the police first rounded up plumber Babu for interrogation.

Later, the police scanned calls of Heena and Usha and started zeroing on close relatives.

The police rounded up Rishu after they came to know that he was not at his place on the night crime was committed. He also was not able to answer certain questions which made the police suspicious. Rishu then confessed to the crime.

The accused had said he bought a new knife to commit the crime and threw the weapon in Buddha Nullah near Tajpur road after killing Usha and Heena.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 19:54 IST