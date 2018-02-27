Man accused of slitting 5-yr-old’s throat sent to 2-day police remand

The UT district court sent the 35-year-old man accused of murdering his five-year-old neighbour to two-day police remand on Monday. The accused, identified as Kamlesh, will now be produced before the court on February 28.

When asked by the magistrate Jaspreet Singh, if he was aware of the crime he had committed, Kamlesh said that he had been possessed by an evil spirit.

The court then directed the Chandigarh police to find out the exact motive behind the murder by the next date of hearing.

As per the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had an old enmity with the victim’s family that had been living in the neighbourhood for the past several years.

Victim Ujala

Inspector ZP Khan, station house officer at the Industrial Area police station said that the accused had two children, aged around three to four years. However, the wife and children had gone to their native town in Uttar Pradesh when the incident took place.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30am when the victim was playing outside her house in Sanjay Labour Colony. A woman living in the neighbourhood had seen the accused slitting the throat of the victim, Ujala, after which she raised an alarm.

Kamlesh was then caught by people and thrashed following which, he was admitted to a hospital. The medical examination of the accused established that he was not under the influence of liquor. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening.

Accused constantly changing statement

Meanwhile, the cops say that the accused is constantly changing his statements.

“We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. He is giving different versions,” said Satish Kumar, DSP (east) while talking to HT. “While once he said that he was possessed by an evil spirit, later he cried that he was being falsely implicated,” he added.

“None of the neighbours had any clue of Kamlesh was visiting a tantric or indulging in any such practice,” the DSP added. Police are now waiting for the forensic report to ascertain of there was any sexual assault on the child before the murder.

Meanwhile, neighbours say that the accused, a father of two daughters, used to constantly have fights with his wife and even thrashed his wife several times. She is now in her native village as she is expecting a third child.