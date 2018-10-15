Moga court chargesheets Akali councillor, district IMA chief for forging documents

Moga judicial magistrate Arun Shori has charge-sheeted local councillor Charanjit Singh and a doctor Sanjeev Mittal for forgery.

RTI activist Suresh Sood had moved the court in 2012, accusing Charanjit, who is also an LIC agent, and the doctor of forging an authority letter and a medical certificate in his (Sood’s) name. Dr Mittal heads the Moga chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

The court discharged the third accused, Manjit Singh, and directed him to furnish personal bonds of Rs 10,000.

In his complaint, Sood said he had got LIC policies issued through Charanjit in 2011 in his name and in the names of his son and daughter and wanted policy bonds for ten years.

He claimed that Charanjit, however, made policy bonds with a 25-year term.

“When I got to know this, I decided to cancel my policies. Charanjit knew that this would mean financial loss for him in the form of commission. He forged an authority letter on my name, got the policies for 25 years, received them by hand and destroyed these,” Sood claimed, adding that he got information about the forged letter when he filed an RTI.

He added that he did not get justice even after approaching the LIC manager and the police, forcing him to move court.

The court order says, “The authority letter and the medical report can, prima facie, be said to be valuable documents. Accordingly, both accused Charanjit Singh and Dr Sanjeev Mittal at this stage appear to have committed an offence of forgery of valuable documents and then using the same as genuine under some conspiracy.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 09:58 IST