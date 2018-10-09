Woman killed by father-son duo in Mohali had gone to ‘settle matter once and for all’

The 31-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from a car being driven by a father-son duo in Gharuan in Mohali, had left home on October 6 to meet one of the accused, Jaswinder Singh, owner of Nanuan Travels, to “settle matter once and for all.”

A resident of Banur, Ranjeet Kaur was a divorcee and mother to a six-year-old boy. She used to work as a caretaker at Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Police had arrested Jaswinder Singh, 41, and his father Gurdas Singh, 71, both residents of Sector 69 from a check post in Gharuan after the woman’s body was found at the back seat of their car.

As per the sources in police department, Jaswinder had first picked up Rajneet, who before leaving her home made sure to inform her father that she was going to meet him.

Police investigations revealed Jaswinder had later picked up his father Gurdas.

Was strangulated, reveals autopsy

Ranjeet and Jaswinder were in a relationship for the past four years, police said.

However, Jaswinder was married for the past three years and had two children. Police said Ranjeet was strangulated to death with the help of a scarf on the Gharuan-Machipur road, though finger impressions were also found on her neck.

“Ranjeet and Jaswinder had an argument in the car after which she was killed. We are getting the finger prints found on her body examined,” said Shivdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Gharuan where the case of murder was registered. The father-son duo was on its way to dispose of the body when they were arrested.

As per police, after being arrested, both father and son, in a bid to save each other, claimed to have killed Ranjeet.

Her father Harbans Lal had lodged a missing complaint at the Phase-8 police station when Ranjeet did not return home on October 6.

“Before leaving home, she had told me that she was going to meet Jaswinder to settle matter once and for all,” Harbans told the police.

Jaswinder is learnt to have told the investigators that he killed Ranjeet as she was constantly mounting pressure on him to marry her and refusing to put an end to their relationship.

Jaswinder was introduced to Ranjeet through an attendant employed with one of the buses Nanuan Transport company owned.

Jaswinder and Gurdas were produced in a local court on Monday and remanded to one-day police custody.

They are the owners of Nanuan Transport company that has a fleet of 70 buses.

The buses are mostly attached to educational institutes in Mohali district and usually parked opposite the Amb Sahib gurdwara in Phase 8.

