Monsoon to end with a bang in Chandigarh and on surplus for first time in 8 years

With 78mm rain lashing the city on Saturday, monsoon crossed the normal mark for the first time since 2010.

The normal for any weather phenomenon is the average of the related figures in the past 30 years. In the monsoon months — June to September — the city has recorded 844.5mm rain on an average.

With still more than a week left for the month as well as monsoon to end, the figure has already reached 876.8mm. As the Indian meteorological department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the next two days, the surplus is set to increase further.

At 200.3mm, the monthly rainfall in September is also the highest since 2012, when an identical figure was recorded.

Alert issued

In an alert issued earlier, the department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain (64.5mm to 244.4mm) along with gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.

Surender Paul, director of IMD’s local centre, said monsoon has been going strong throughout the season, but will withdraw Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature fell to 26.2°C on Saturday from the previous day’s 33.4°C, and was seven notches below normal. It is expected to drop further to 25°C in the next three days. The minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.

Incessant rain on Saturday led to waterlogging in many parts of Mohali, including Kharar and Balongi. Clogged drains led to stormwater entering some shops along the Chandigarh-Kharar highway.

