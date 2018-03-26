Mother-son duo killed, two hurt in Amritsar car accident

A 20-year-old youth and his mother were killed and two other persons, who were their relatives, injured after their car, in which they were travelling, rammed into a ‘wrongly parked’ tipper truck near Umranangal village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway, 25 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Gurkirat Singh and his 42-year-old mother Charanjit Kaur while the injured are Paramjit Singh and his father Harminder Singh.

Police say the accident took place around 7 am when they were on their way from Ludhiana to the Golden Temple to pay obeisance. Station house officer (SHO) Kirandeep Singh of the Beas police station said when their Muruti Suzuki Swift Dezire car (PB-10-EC-7489) reached near Umranangal village, it hit the wrongly parked tipper truck (HR-46-C-3191) from behind.

The SHO said when a police team, led by him, reached the spot they found that Charanjit Kaur and her son Gurkirat Singh were killed on the spot while Paramjit Singh and his father Harminder Singh were seriously injured. “We took the injured to a hospital in Beas but, keeping in view their condition. they were referred to Amritsar,” he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the tipper truck driver, who is absconding.

After postmortem of the deceased, their bodies have been handed over to their family, said the SHO.

Army man killed, two injured

A 31-year-old army man was killed and two other persons were injured when their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car (PB-02-CX-5597), in which they were travelling, hit a tree after it lost control near the Guru Ka Bag road, 10 km from the city on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Sudhar village. He was deployed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The injured have been identified as Amanpreet Singh of Abbu Said and Gurcharan Singh of Bhure Gill village.

As per the police, the trio were on their way back to Sudhar village from Amritsar. When they reached near the Baldev Palace on the Guru Ka Bagh road, their vehicle went out of control and hit the tree.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bikramjit Singh of the Raja Sansi police station said Jaspreet killed on the spot while the two others were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the Hartej hospital in Amritsar.