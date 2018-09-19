National health protection scheme: Chandigarh’s first registered patient gets refund

Bhuwan Chandra, 37, a contractual employer with Public Works Department (PWD) became the first beneficiary of the AYUSHMAN -National Health Protection Scheme, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), on Tuesday.

Chandra, first registered patient under the scheme, had spent Rs 2,500 on his treatment at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from September 11 to 16. The refund of it was credited to his account on Tuesday.

Chandra said he was admitted in the emergency as he was suffering from high fever. After running some tests, he was diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, a condition characterised by abnormally low levels of thrombocytes (platelets) in the blood.

“I came to the hospital as I had high fever. Two days after I got admitted, some officials approached me and checked the required documents. Today, an amount of ₹2,500 was deposited in my account. I am happy as I have got my money back,” he said.

The Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Scheme, also called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), provides an annual coverage of ₹5 lakh as health insurance policy per family. It will benefit more than 10 crore poor families in the country. The scheme will be officially rolled out in UT on September 23.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will get cashless and paperless access to health services in all empanelled hospitals across India.

In Chandigarh, 23,687 households will be the beneficiaries, determined by the Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011. Of these, 392 are rural beneficiaries and 23,295 are urban. However, the census does not guarantee that every poor family will be covered.

To generate awareness, a state health agency, under the central government, has been set up in the city. The entire financial support will be provided by the agency, which will also be responsible for carrying out the scheme-related tasks, including registering beneficiaries, empanelling hospitals, verifying claims, disbursing verified claims, monitoring hospitals and checking frauds.

Director Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr G Dewan, “So far, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Civil Hospital, Manimajra, have been empanelled in the city. Other government hospitals will also be empanelled soon.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:08 IST