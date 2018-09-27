Today in New Delhi, India
Navjot Sidhu on a surprise visit at Improvement Trust Jalandhar

Sidhu, who reached the trust office at around 10.20 am, is holding a closed-door meeting.

punjab Updated: Sep 27, 2018 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Navjot Singh Sidhu (HT File )

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, went on a surprise visit at the office of Improvement Trust Jalandhar.

Sidhu, who reached the trust office at around 10.20 am, is holding a closed-door meeting with three legislators including Pargat Singh, Avtar Bawa Henry and Rajinder Beri, mayor Jagdish Raj and trust chairman cum municipal commissioner Diprava Lakra.

(More details awaited)

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 12:57 IST

