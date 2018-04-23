Need at least Class 10 to be minister in Punjab Congress regime

Dropped out of school? You could well be dropped out from the list of ministers. The ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ (Read and Teach Punjab) mission of the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh seems to have begun from home.

Behind the disquiet in the party after induction of nine new ministers on Saturday is “under-representation” to Dalits and no representation to Backward Classes. It is Dalit-dominated Doaba that is simmering the most. One of the frontrunners from the belt, Sangat Singh Gilzian, lost out on a cabinet berth as he was not even a matriculate, said leaders involved in the cabinet expansion discussions. Gilzian, who has won the Urmur seat three times, hails from the Lubana community, classified as BC, which holds considerable political sway in the belt.

“Gilzian was in the race. But Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not want to accommodate those who are not even matriculates. So Gilzian, who has studied till Class 8, was dropped,” disclosed a senior leader from among the panel comprising CM Amarinder, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, state affairs incharge Asha Kumari and co-incharge Harish Chaudhary.

So, each of the nine new inductees is at least a matriculate. Gilzian, who has resigned from party positions over the party “ignoring BCs”, is not amused. As the two-time MLA, Sham Sunder Arora, a realtor, the only one from Doaba to have made it to the cabinet, has passed two classes more than him, thus is a matriculate. Arora is the state’s new industry and commerce minister.

However, education was no bar when it came to selecting the new ministers for school and higher education. OP Soni’s political fortunes show academic degrees don’t matter. He was the first mayor of Amritsar and has an enviable record of winning five assembly elections. Soni, who is state’s new education minister, has listed his educational qualification as class 12.

Incidentally, the academic bar came few notches down for the higher education portfolio. Razia Sultana is just a matriculate. She has been elevated to the cabinet rank from minister of state but divested of the public works department.

Of the nine new ministers, four are matriculates or passed Class 12.

Sports minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi dropped out after Class 12, and animal husbandry and labour minister Balbir Sidhu dropped out of college after BA-2.

According to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 38% MLAs in the present assembly have declared their education qualification to be between Class 5 and 12, while 60% are graduate or above.

The other new ministers, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, are graduates. The highest educational qualification is of the state’s new PWD minister, Vijay Inder Singla, who is a computer engineer.

But there are those who lost out despite degrees. Kuljit Singh Nagra, a frontrunner, has an MA and LLB. In the cabinet of 18 ministers, one minister is still adding degrees. Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has degrees in law, business management and political science, wants to pursue PhD in political science with the Indian National Congress as a subject. But the degrees have not helped him bag a plum portfolio. His lesson in political science: just Class 10 can suffice!