NRI woman accuses childhood friend of rape

A 29-year-old NRI woman was allegedly raped by her childhood friend on the promise of marriage.

The accused identified as Pawandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar. The victim, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, stated that she had been in a relationship with him from 2010 to 2012. After that she migrated to Canada.The accused then visited her in Canada and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

But every time she would ask him to marry her, he would start making excuses. He even told her that he would solemnise the marriage after he gets a permanent residence in Canada and then came back to Ludhiana. Following this, the victim followed him back to Ludhiana and met his family members.

The woman said his family members passed casteist remarks at her and also told her to get ₹50 lakh if she wanted to marry him.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

ASI Gurmeet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who is on the run.