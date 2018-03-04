Ola driver held for raping 19-year-old disabled Chandigarh girl

The Panchkula police have arrested a 26-year-old Ola cab driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old disabled girl of Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Kamal, aka Kunal, of Nayagaon. Women police station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumari said the girl is a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh. She works in a private firm and is also pursing graduation.

The victim’s parents complained that she became friends with the cab driver about two weeks ago after travelling in his cab. On Thursday night, the accused allegedly picked her up from Chandigarh and took her to a hotel in Sector 5 here. The accused allegedly took her to room, gave her intoxicants and raped her.

Later, the accused dropped her in front of her home and fled. The victim was not in complete senses at that time. Her parents approached the police on Friday afternoon, said the SHO.

The SHO said the girl’s medical examination had confirmed rape. She said the accused was arrested on Saturday evening. “He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Sunday, where we will seek his custody to find out whether more people were involved in the crime,” she said.

Police are also probing role of the hotel, which is owned by a local BJP leader.