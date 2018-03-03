One new case of swine flu reported in Sangrur

A new case of swine flu has been reported from Sangrur district on Monday. With this, the swine flu case count has reached four. The patient is Monica Arora, 24, of Bagrian village in Amargarh sub-division.

She had gone to Hisar in Haryana on February 8 and to an Arab country after that. She returned to Hisar on February 15 and fell ill.

“Initially, she took medicines from private hospitals in Hisar and Nabha, and was then admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh. She is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patiala,” said civil surgeon Dr Kiranjot Bali.

What is H1N1?

The human respiratory infection caused by a particular influenza virus H1N1 strain — known as the swine flu — was first recognised in US in 2009. As it spread across countries within months the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a global pandemic in August 2010. The virus circulates as a seasonal flu and every year, infecting hundreds of people.

Why it is called swine flu?

Initially, this virus was referred to as ‘swine flu’ because many genes in the virus were quite similar to influenza viruses which normally occur in pigs (swine) in North America. But further studies showed that the 2009 H1N1 was different. This virus was a result of ‘reassortment’, a process through which two or more influenza viruses share genetic information by infecting a single human or animal host.

Can one get swine flu by eating pork?

No.

Is it contagious?

Yes, and it spreads from one infected human to another through coughing, sneezing or talking. People can get infected by first touching a surface or object which has the virus and then touching their nose or mouth.

How this virus acts

The virus enters the human body when one inhales contaminated droplets or transfers live virus from a contaminated surface to one’s eyes, nose or mouth. It infects cells lining the nose, throat and lungs.

What are its symptoms?

H1N1 flu symptoms are similar to those of other flu strains and develop around one to three days after a person gets exposed to the virus. The symptoms are fever (but not always), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery and red eyes, body aches, headache, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

When should one visit a hospital?

A study last year found that all those who had died due to H1N1 in the state had reported to the hospital with a delay of at least seven days, says Dr Gagandeep Singh. “Hence, it is very important for patients to reach the hospital in time,” he advises.

“If a person has a high-grade fever and has difficulty breathing then he or she must visit a doctor. Apart from this, people who have flu symptoms, pregnant women, or those with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes or heart conditions, should also visit a doctor,” he says.