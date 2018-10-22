Out on parole, convict held for strangulating 18-yr-old in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man, out on parole, was arrested for allegedly killing a labourer on Sunday. The police claimed that the accused, who is convicted in a sodomy case, attempted to sodomise the victim, but when he resisted, the accused strangulated him with a bedsheet.

Earlier, the accused identified as Paramjit Singh, 22, of Thakkarwal village was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment as police said he had confessed to his crime.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 2) Surendra Lamba said the body of Mahant Kumar, 18, was found in the motor room of the field area in Thakkarwal village on Saturday. A bedsheet was wrapped around the victim’s neck.

Police had registered a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated the investigation. During the probe, cops came to know that Mahant Kumar was last seen with Paramjit Singh. The police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him on Sunday.

Convict was working as labourer

The ADCP added the accused told that he was out on parole and started working as a labourer with a mason. The victim worked with the same mason.

He added that Mahant Kumar used to live in the tubewell room of a farmer Hardial Singh in the village. On Saturday afternoon when Mahant Kumar went to the tubewell room the accused followed him.

“There he attempted to sodomise him and when he resisted, the accused strangulated him with his ‘parna’ (a piece of cloth which he wraps on his head) to death. To make the crime look as suicide the accused wrapped a bedsheet around his neck and escaped,”said the ADCP.

“The police came to know that the accused had also tried to assault the victim sexually on Thursday. Mahant Kumar had shared this with his younger brother Ravi Kumar,” he added.

The police have registered a case of murder and also added Sections 377 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Lamba said the accused was arrested by Sangrur police in 2015 in a case of Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was sentenced to 10 years jail in this case.

Mahant Kumar was from Bihar and was living here with his brother in a rented accommodation in the village. Unable to pay the rent, Kumar had shifted to the tubewell room a few days ago.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:49 IST