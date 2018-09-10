P’kula MC to rope agency to install ATMs for waste products

Four months after the plan to launch automated teller machines (ATMs) where people can earn money by depositing waste products such as plastic water bottles, wrappers and glass bottles, was finalised, the Panchkula municipal corporation will now be roping an agency for the same.

Informing about the project, MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal said the initiative was put on hold after the civic body failed to find agency to provide such machines. The civic body was reviewing the plan with a few vendors and private banks for e-wallet facility.

“Going through concepts of several agencies, we are now in process to finalise a Punjab-based agency which will install these ATMs. The talk is in its initial phase and a presentation from company’s representative is scheduled for this week,” Jogpal said. He added that after a clear picture through presentation and other concepts, a final call will be taken and tenders will be called.

‘Project likely to start by end of this year’

Jogpal said soon after finalising the concept, work tender will be allotted to the company concerned. “In the first phase, around 10 such machines will be installed in the market places while five similar machines will be set up in slum areas of the district. Few machines are likely to be installed by the end of this year,” he added.

However the claims of the civic body to install few machines by June-end on a trial basis failed to establish its mark, as till date nothing has been done. Officials said the plan was proposed in view of the garbage disposal management in the city.

Besides finalising the agency for the ATMs set up, garbage lifters in the city will also be enrolled in the first phase; while commercial units and householdswill be registered in the second phase.

Rates for waste products to vary

As per a tentative plan, a person will get Re 1 for an empty water bottle and ₹2 or ₹3 each for a glass bottle and a beer can. Apart from it, wrappers will be in the range of 20 paise to 50 paise, depending on their size. After enrolling for the scheme, the money will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through e-wallet. The plastic bottles will be compressed by the MC and the glass bottles will be sold for recycling.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:22 IST