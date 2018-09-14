Panchkula cafe co-owner, cashier booked for serving hookah, liquor

A case was lodged against a cafe in Panchkula after it was found serving hookah and liquor without proper permit. The action came after a team of the health, drug and food department raided the Backyard Café in Sector 11 and found hookah flavours and beer bottles stocked in the cafe, on Wednesday.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Lal of Sector 5 police station, who visited the spot along with the teams, said that on inquiry, the cafe manager revealed that they did not have any licence under the excise Act to operate beer bar on the said premises.

He added that 46 beer bottles of different brands, besides two hookahs and packets of flavour were seized from the cafe.

Also, a register was recovered from the premises in which only people’s entries were found, but no identity was mentioned.

Drug inspector Parveen Kumar said, “We searched the premises and found hookah flavours and molasses, containing 0.5% nicotine.”

He said that seven used packets of different flavours and 200 unused ones were also recovered. Beside this, the food supply department took paneer samples from the café.

The raiding teams, headed by drug inspector Parveen Kumar, deputy CMO Dr Sandeep Jain and food safety officer Subhash Kumar, then submitted a report to the police, following which a first-information report (FIR) was lodged.

On the basis of the report and complaint lodged by the departments concerned, a case was registered against Robin Anand, one of the partners of the cafe, and Raman Arora, the cafe manager-cum-cashier under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Poisons Act and the Punjab Excise Act at the Sector-5 police station.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 12:01 IST