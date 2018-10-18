Panjab University V-C looks towards his predecessors for tips on improving rank, research

Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday invited former V-Cs RP Bambah, MM Puri, KN Pathak, RC Sobti and Arun K Grover for a meeting on Wednesday.

In a move that has not been in the recent past, the V-C took suggestions from his predecessors on improving the varsity’s ranking and research. Besides discussion on centenary celebrations of PU campus teaching, they also deliberated on the financial situation of PU.

In 2013-14 and 2014-15, PU had emerged as the topmost institution in the country in the Times Higher Education World Rankings. In the world university rankings, it was in the 226-250 bracket and 351-400 bracket in 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively. However, this year, it has dropped to 601-800 bracket worldwide.

In case of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), PU improved this year as compared to last year. In 2017, PU remained at 54th spot. This year, it grabbed 33rd spot in overall ranking.

Former V-C Arun K Grover said: “All of us deliberated on improving the situation of the varsity. The student-teacher ratio is degrading, research output per teacher is going down and overall output of the varsity is not improving. All of these aspects were discussed in the meeting. All of these are linked to the financial condition of PU.”

According to the statement released by the university, Kumar said that in view of the decline in the PU ranking, it has been suggested that proposals be sent to the Government of India for providing funds.

“During the time of Prof Bambah and Prof Puri, the university had freedom to work on its own,” said Grover. “Now we have to get everything approved from the Union ministry of human resource and development (MHRD). It was discussed autonomy need to be restored.”

Grover added that during Prof Sobti’s tenure PU had received a one-time grant. “The possibility of receiving such a grant once again was also discussed,” he said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:37 IST