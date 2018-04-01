Parking, liquor, power: Not an April Fool’s joke, living in Chandigarh dearer from today

Living in the City Beautiful will become more expensive from April 1 as a number of facilities and services will cost more. Whether it’s parking a car or enjoying a drink or two, be ready to lighten your wallet. Even, electricity will cost 8% more, while the property tax will be increased by 10%.

Pay double for parking

After the parking rates for all 25 lots in the city were doubled in December last year, the rates will once again be doubled from April 1. The increase was given a go-ahead at the last municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on March 26.

While city mayor Davesh Moudgil had been strongly opposing the hike in the wake of multiple complaints against the contractor, Arya Toll Infra, for failing to provide the promised facilities, the increase in rates was allowed in line with the terms of agreement as pointed out by MC commissioner Jitender Yadav.

Now, for parking a car for four hours, the fee has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20, up to six hours from Rs 20 to Rs 40, and for up to 12 hours, Rs 50 to Rs 100. The same time-slabs will work for two-wheelers at the rate of Rs 10 instead of Rs 5. These have to be paid at exit.

Liquor to cost 15% more

With Liquor Policy 2018-19 coming into effect from Sunday, buying countrymade and Indian-made foreign liquor from vends, and ordering drinks at city hotels, lounges and restaurants will weigh heavier on residents’ pockets.

While the prices for country made and Indian Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) sold at liquor vends were increased by 15%, the rates of beer and wine were not changed.

But, despite the hike, prices will still be lesser than those in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

Prices of drinks at bars and restaurants will rise in the wake of increase in the annual license fee of restaurants by 25%, and assessment fee and excise duty by 10%.

Domestic power tariff up by 8%

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) will increase the power tariff by up to 8% from Sunday. The average tariff increase works out to 20 paise per unit, while for the industrial supply, tariff has been slashed by 65 paise per unit. Besides, consumers will have to pay 5% regulatory surcharge on the total bill. For example, if the bill is Rs 1,000, the consumer will pay Rs 1,050.

Commercial property tax hiked by 10%

The MC in its House meeting held in August 2017 had approved a 10% hike in commercial property tax for 2018-19.

MC additional commissioner Anil Kumar Garg said the last revision of commercial property tax was done in 2004. “While the rates were to be revised every five years, MC did not change them for over 13 years,” he added.

Property tax on commercial land and buildings was first introduced on November 22, 2004. There are about 23,000 commercial units in MC limits, which is divided in four zones. Property tax ranges between Rs 3 and Rs 20 per square feet, depending on the zone.