Parwanoo tense after attack on INTUC state president

Tension prevailed in Parwanoo town of Solan district after the state president of Indian National Trade Union Congress’s (INTUC), Hardeep Singh Bawa, was allegedly attacked by over a dozen unknown youth on Thursday morning.

Bawa, a supporter of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is also the president of a Parwanoo Truck Union.

He had also contested the assembly elections from Nalagarh seat in 2017 on Congress’ ticket.

Police said, the incident took place at Sector 4 in Parwanoo when Bawa was going for some work in his car. He was seriously injured as the assailants attacked him with rods and sharp-edged weapons.

Bawa was rushed to a nearby ESI hospital, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, they added.

Police said a case has been registered against unknown people and a probe has been initiated.

“A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits,” said Solan superintendent of police (SP) Madhusudan Sharma, adding that the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Later in retaliation, Bawa’s supporters resorted to vandalism and broke window panes of some vehicles in the town, they alleged that members of a rival truck union had orchestrated the attack on Bawa.

A long-standing dispute has been going on between the two truck unions.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:21 IST