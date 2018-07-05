Passport office to give top priority to children below 6, elderly

In a first across the nation, the regional passport office in Chandigarh has started giving top priority to children below six years, their parents, senior citizens and physically challenged people in processing their applications.

A special F-token was introduced for this purpose on Wednesday. The facility is available across all passport seva kendras (PSKs) in Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Ambala besides the regional passport office in Chandigarh, and shortly at various post office passport seva kendras (POPSK) as well.

“F-token will entitle these four categories of applicants to top-priority processing of their application,” said regional passport officer (RPO) Sibash Kabiraj.

Even as these applicants will have to take an online appointment but they do not have to wait in a queue.

Kabiraj said the service has been introduced to prevent discomfort to children and the elderly.

‘Just 10-15 minutes’

“The entire process for getting a new passport or renewal will take just 10-15 minutes. This will also include applications for tatkal passport by senior citizens and physically challenged people,” he said. Earlier such a facility was available only to dignitaries and their families.

As of now, applicants get the date and time of the appointment after filling in the online form. They have to reach the passport centre at that time for further formalities. However, the four special categories will have to abide by only the date of appointment and can walk in at any time on that date.

“We have enough infrastructure and manpower in place to ensure smooth functioning of the facility,” said Kabiraj, denying that it will lead to overcrowding.