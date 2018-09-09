Patiala man booked for posting morphed pics of woman for refusing marriage offer

The police booked a Patiala resident on Sunday for posting morphed and obscene photographs and videos of a city woman on social networking sites because she refused his marriage proposal.

The Basti Jodhewal police booked Jaspreet Singh of Anand Nagar on the basis of a complaint lodged by the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Kailash Nagar.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she came in contact with the accused through Facebook in 2017.

She told police that she got compartment in her exam in the same year after which the accused offered help to clear the paper.

The accused called her to Patiala, where he clicked a few pictures with her and when she returned home, the accused expressed that he wanted to marry her, the woman claimed.

The woman alleged that when she turned down the proposal, the accused created blackmailing her. He made a fake account on Facebook in her name and started uploading morphed pictures with objectionable messages, following which she approached the police.

Madhvi Shamra, Basti Jodhewal police station SHO said the police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused and added that a case was been registered following an investigation by the cyber cell.

A case was registered under Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66C and 67A of the Information and Technology Act and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Woman (prohibition) Act.

