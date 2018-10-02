Petrol in Mohali costliest in North, people feel the pinch

Keeping up with the countrywide surge, petrol prices in Mohali shot up to Rs 89.79 per litre, making it the costliest not just in the tricity but in the entire north region. The rates are the second highest in the country, coming only after Mumbai, where petrol is priced at Rs 91.08.

In the tricity, petrol as well as diesel, was the cheapest in Chandigarh at Rs 80.59 per litre and Rs 73.01 per litre respectively while in Mohali the diesel prices were Rs 75.41 per litre.

The petrol prices in the tricity have surged by at least 6% in the last one month. In Panchkula, petrol was prices at Rs 84.10 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.91 per litre.

Petrol pumps in Chandigarh cash in

With Chandigarh having the lowest petrol rates in the tricity, the pumps here are cashing in on the development by telling commuters to get their vehicles fuelled up in the city rather than Mohali or Panchkula. For this, they have even deployed employees to attract commuters to their pumps.

Residents furious

People, however, are furious with the inflating fuel prices. “No one remembers when the petrol prices were decreased last time. I fail to understand why petrol and diesel are not being brought under the GST ambit,” said Jaspal Singh, a Mohali resident. He added that the public transport system in the town is not so good and people are forced either to use own vehicle or cabs or autos.

“In the last five months, petrol and diesel prices have increased by at least Rs 7,” said Japneet Sandhu, an IT professional who travels from Zirakpur to his workplace at Industrial area in Mohali, adding, “My monthly spending on fuel has increased by Rs 700- Rs 1,000 due to the price rise.”

Mohali petrol dealers’ association president Ashwinder Mongia said, “The uniformity in petrol prices is a must for stopping the revenue leakage. Since the petrol rate in Chandigarh is around Rs 9 cheaper than Mohali, petrol pumps in Punjab are losing the revenue as people prefer to buy fuel from Chandigarh.”

There is some hope however as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, New Delhi and Chandigarh have agreed on uniform taxation on petroleum products on the initiative of Haryana finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

The value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in Punjab is the second highest in the country, coming only after Maharashtra. Punjab is charging 35.12% VAT on petrol and 16.74% on diesel. VAT on petrol in Haryana is 26.25% and 17.22% on diesel. Chandigarh is charging 19.76% VAT on petrol and 11.42% on diesel.

The central government is currently levying Rs 19.48 per litre excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 10:42 IST