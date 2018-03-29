Playwright Ajmer Aulakh’s daughter was depressed since his death in June

Actor Sohaj Brar, 38, daughter of noted playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh, committed suicide as she was depressed since the death of her father in June last year, police have said. Sohaj was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Model Town on Tuesday. No suicide note has been recovered.

“Sohaj’s mother, Manjit Kaur, has told the police that Brar was depressed since the death of her father, Ajmer Singh Aulakh in June 2017. After this statement, we conducted inquest proceedings,” said Cantt SHO Narinder Kumar. Incidentally, Tuesday was World Theatre Day.

Sohaj, wife of “Shiv Di Kitaab” fame Punjabi singer, Gurvinder Brar, had worked in movies including “Ik Kudi Punjab Di”, “Jatt Boys” and Mohhbataan.