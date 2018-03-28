Playwright Ajmer Aulakh’s daughter commits suicide in Bathinda

Punjabi actor Sohaj Brar, 38, daughter of noted playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Model Town on Tuesday evening.

Sohaj, wife of “Shiv Di Kitaab” fame Punjabi singer Gurvinder Brar, was a theatre artiste and had worked in Punjabi movies, including “Ik Kudi Punjab Di”, “Putt Jattan De”, “Jatt Boys” and “Mohhabtaan”.

Station house officer, cantt police station, Narinder Kumar said police are yet to record the statement of family members. The body has been kept in the Bathinda civil hospital mortuary.