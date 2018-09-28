Police oppose Delhi MLA’s plea for probe into bank accounts of main accused in burning of Quran case

The police have opposed Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi legislator Naresh Yadav’s application for a probe into the bank accounts of Vijay Kumar, the main accused in the Malerkotla Quran sacrilege case.

Police told the court that “the probe has been completed” and “Yadav has no right to seek further investigation from the court at this stage”.

However, the court of additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar will decide on October 4 whether a probe should be ordered or not.

Vijay Kumar, the main accused in the burning of Quran in Malerkotla on June 24, 2016, had claimed that he did it at the behest of “his friend” Yadav. Later, Vijay took a U-turn before the media alleging that the police forced him to name Yadav in the case.

Both Yadav and Vijay are out on bail.

Malerkotla police wrote to the court that challan has been produced and the case is at the ‘framing of charges’ stage. “At the charges stage, the accused has no right to submit any document or file application for more documents. We appeal the court that this application be cancelled and charges framed against the accused,” police told the court.

Yadav’s counsel Narpal Singh Dhaliwal said according to Ranjit Singh Commission report Vijay Kumar was an RSS pracharak in New Delhi from 1999 to 2001 and had received ₹90 lakh in his bank account, of which he withdrew ₹56 lakh, but there was no mention of Naresh Yadav’s involvement in the case.

“Though the police have opposed further probe, the court will decide on October 4 whether to order investigation or not,” said Dhaliwal.

Besides, Vijay Kumar’s counsel Raj Kumar Goyal said that his client never faced any case before income tax or ED and there was no need for further probe into the matter.

“RSS is not a banned organisation in India but Yadav’s advocate tried to link RSS with the sacrilege case. The Ranjit Commission report is biased and my client was never summoned by IT or ED,” said Goyal.

Police’s stand exposes state govt: Harpal Cheema

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that police’s opposition to probe into financial transactions of Vijay Kumar has exposed the hidden alliance of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP.

“The SAD-BJP government implicated AAP MLA Naresh Yadav in a false case and now the Congress government is opposing the probe which was recommended by its own commission. It shows that the state government has rejected Ranjit Singh commission report,” said Cheema.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 22:06 IST