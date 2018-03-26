Posing as SI, Panchkula man promises jobs in Chandigarh police, dupes five of Rs 26 lakh

The crime branch of Chandigarh police claim to have busted a gang of cheaters involved in duping people after promising them jobs in the Chandigarh police with the arrest of a Panchkula resident.

Police said the apprehended accused, Sukhdev Singh alias Bunty, 38, was the gang’s kingpin. Posing as a sub-inspector with Chandigarh police, Bunty had collected Rs 25.9 lakh from five people, promising them jobs of assistant sub-inspector (ASI), head constable and constable.

The fraud came to light when a group of youths arrived in Chandigarh on March 24 to join training. As per police, on March 24, around 7:20pm, a team of the crime branch under supervision of SI Satwinder Singh was patrolling near the exit gate of the Sector-43 ISBT parking, when five people, including a girl, approached them.

Modus Operandi Investigators said Bunty pretended to be a sub-inspector in Chandigarh Police. His relative Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha would lure gullible people claiming that his relative Bunty had close contacts with senior officers, and he could manage to recruit lots of people in Chandigarh Police on the ranks of ASI, head constable and constable.

They said Bunty had confessed to have duped eight people, though police estimate the number of victims to be much be more.

The accused is facing three cases in Punjab and Haryana as well.

The group claimed that they had been selected in Chandigarh Police for the posts of ASI, head constable and constable, and asked the police party when their training will start.

SI Satwinder Singh told them that currently no recruitment process was underway in Chandigarh Police for hiring ASIs and head constables. Besides, for the recruitment of constables, a written test was yet to be conducted.

He was then told by the group that one Sukhdev Singh alias Bunty, sub-inspector with Chandigarh Police, recruited them in UT Police, in exchange for Rs 25.9 lakh. They claimed that Bunty had called them to the Sector-43 bus stand to hand over their selection documents and joining letters.

Bunty arrived at the ISBT in a white Maruti Suzuki SX4 (CH01-AO-2830) around 8.35pm and was arrested.Cops recovered five envelopes from his custody that included five admit cards for the five youths bearing their photographs and logo of UT Police.

Bunty and his relative Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, 39, resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Bunty was on Sunday produced before a court that remanded him to three-day police custody.

Youths wanted ASI, head constable, constable jobs

The accused took Rs 7 lakh from victim Kulwant Singh of Tarn Taran for his selection as head constable in Chandigarh Police, while Gurmeet Singh paid him Rs 3.7 lakh for selection as a constable, and another Rs 1 lakh was to be paid after his appointment.

Another Rs 4.7 lakh was paid by Bikramjeet Singh for his selection to the post of ASI, and Rs 4.7 lakh were to be paid later. Rs 9 lakh were paid by victim Shamsher Singh for the post of ASI, and Mandeep Kaur paid Rs 1.5 lakh for selection to the post of lady constable. She was to pay another Rs 1 lakh after her after getting the selection letter.