Possession sans completion certificate: Punjab local bodies dept to crack whip

Builders found giving possession without getting completion certificates will be punished with the Punjab local bodies department going to collect details of such buildings from municipalities.

The move comes in the wake of the recent incident of collapse of a three-storey building at Zirakpur in Mohali. HT had highlighted how a large number of people are living in buildings without completion and occupancy certificates.

“Giving possession without completion and occupancy certificates is a serious matter. We have decided to seek report from all municipalities on the number of builders giving possession without getting completion and occupancy certificates. We will take strict action against builders violating the rules,” said, Karnesh Sharma, director, local government department.

In 2009, the local government dept instructed all municipal authorities not to provide water supply, sewerage connection and NOC for electric connection to a building that doesn’t have completion certificate.

Under Section 272 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, it is mandatory to get completion certificate before possession. Section 272 (1) of the Act stipulates that within a builder must seek completion certificate from the municipality one month after the completion of the building or execution of the work. Section 272 (2) of the Act says that no person can occupy or use such building until permission is granted.

Also, the municipal building bye-laws also stipulate that no person can occupy or allow other person to occupy any new building or its part until such it is certified by the local authority.

MS Aujla, former director town planning, local government department, said, “Structural safety certificate is must for approval of every building plan. Structural design is also mandatory along with structural safety certificate in case of approval of special category building plans like group housing, multi-storey buildings etc.”

A senior officer in the local government department said, “The problem of builders offering possession without completion is widespread in municipal areas. It is high time that the department formulates a comprehensive policy to mitigate the problem in the state.”

No amenities without certificate

In 2009, the local government department had instructed all municipal authorities not to provide water supply, sewerage connection and no-objection certificate (NOC) for electric connection to a building which doesn’t have completion certificate.