Pregnant woman commits suicide in Patiala, husband, in-laws booked for dowry

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her in-laws house in Patiala on Monday. The deceased was identified as Surender Kaur, 21.

Police said the deceased’s brother Gurdeep Singh has filed a complaint against his brother-in-law Mangat Singh and his family for harassing his sister. Gurdeep said his sister got married eight-months ago and was being harassed for dowry since the past few months.

Mangat Singh and Surender Kaur worked as footwear vendors in villages.

Sub-inspector Harry Boparai, Anaj Mandi police station, said the deceased was one month pregnant and she took this extreme step around 11 am in the morning. Her parental home is in Moga.

Police has booked Mangat Singh,his brother Bunty and his parents Paramjeet Singh and Minda Kaur under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 120-B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit) of the Indian Penal code(IPC).

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 20:17 IST