Prez in Chandigarh: Kovind talks women empowerment, remembers Neerja Bhanot

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday stressed on women empowerment and independence of women in the country while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Kovind was in Chandigarh to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36. “I urge parents to educate their daughters and give them freedom to explore more options,” he said.

“I understand women have more responsibility in running the house, but look at Mary Kom. She won many medals after marriage. Draw inspiration from the Phogat sisters — they come from a rural background but brought fame to the entire country in wrestling,” he added.

Accompanied by wife Savita Kovind on his maiden visit to Chandigarh after assuming office in July last year,The President said India was proud of Neerja Bhanot, who lost her life trying to save 369 passengers on plane, which was hijacked by terrorist in 1986.

“More and more women are joining the IT sector. We want more and more women to join the engineering field,” Kovind said.

“We are proud of Kirron Kher who made her mark in Bollywood,” he added.

Among others present on the occasion were Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Haryana governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and DAV College Managing committee president Punam Suri.