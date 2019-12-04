e-paper
Punjab announces home drop for women by police between 9pm and 6am

The statewide facility will be available on DIAL 100, 112 and 181, through which the woman caller will be connected immediately to the police control room (PCR).

Dec 04, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has directed director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state, according to an official release.(HT File )
         

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am.

The statewide facility will be available on DIAL 100, 112 and 181, through which the woman caller will be connected immediately to the police control room (PCR).

The chief minister has directed director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state, according to an official release.

The directions have come amid the nationwide public furore over the rape and murder of a Telangana vet, who was abducted, gang-raped and then set afire by the accused.

The pick-up and drop facility will be available to women who do not have access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or 3-wheeler. To give the woman caller a sense of total security, the chief minister has directed that at least one lady police officer should accompany her during the transportation.

Dedicated PCR vehicles will be made available at the commissionerates, as well as Mohali, Patiala and Bathinda, as well as other major towns in the state, for the implementation of the scheme, said the DGP.

DSP/ACP (crime against women) will be the nodal officer to implement the scheme in each district. Their numbers would be available on the Punjab government and Punjab Police websites. ADGP, crime, Punjab, Gurpreet Deo will be the state nodal officer for the facility.

