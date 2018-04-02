Punjab announces Rs 5 lakh compensation, job for kin of those killed in Iraq

The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the 27 people from the state and a government job. Local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had also arrived at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, to receive the mortal remains, said, “On behalf of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, I announce that a government job will be given to one member of the victim family, besides Rs 5 lakh compensation. We will ensure complete rehabilitation of the families.”

Sidhu made this announcement in the presence of minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh (retd) during the press conference at the airport. The union minister did not make any announcement.

Sidhu added that the Punjab government was already providing pension to these bereaved families of Rs 20,000 per month.

“The government stands with these families in the hour of grief. It is sad that our people have been killed on foreign soil by the terrorists,” Sidhu added, also thanking the minister for his efforts in bringing the remains of the youth back home from Iraq.

SAD seeks Rs 1-cr compensation for kin

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to the kin of the victims. Former minister and SAD spokesman Bikram Singh Majithia said it was the responsibility of the Punjab government to provide succour to the affected families.

“These families have suffered for four years before they found closure after the last remains of their near and dear ones were unearthed in Iraq. The SAD- BJP government headed by Parkash Singh Badal started a pension of Rs 20,000 per month to the affected families. Now that it has come to light that they are no more, the Punjab government should fulfill its responsibility towards the families,” he said.