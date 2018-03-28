Punjab assembly: Cong’s Rana Gurjit, AAP’s Khaira enter into verbal dual

The Punjab Assembly’s Budget session on Wednesday ended with a verbal dual between senior Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The member of the ruling party also allegedly hurled abuses at the senior AAP leader, who responded in a similar manner.

During the Zero Hour, Rana Gurjit stood up and said Khaira often rakes up several issues and “would he like to place some things on record about these”.

“At least see me in the eye, are you so angry with me,” he said to draw Khaira’s attention.

Rana Gurjit allegedly raised some personal matters to target the AAP leader, but Speaker Rana K P Singh asked the Congress member to refrain from launching personal attacks.

Amid the arguments, the Speaker asked AAP legislator Amarjit Singh Sandoa to read out his Calling Attention Notice.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also got up to speak on some issue, but Rana Gurjit continued his attack on Khaira.

Initially Rana Gurjit allegedly hurled abuses at Khaira, who responded in a similar manner, with the Chair expunging the objectionable words.

“The words stand expunged, this is too much,” the Speaker said, asking the two members to maintain decorum.

Tempers calmed down after AAP leader H S Phoolka intervened.

“The members should be asked not to raise personal matters or indulge in launching personal attacks,” he said appealing to the Speaker.