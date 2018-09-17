Punjab DGP rules out involvement of Bhindranwale Tigers Force in Maqsudan blasts

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora on Sunday ruled out the involvement of the Bhindranwale Tigers Force in four low-intensity blasts at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar on Friday night, claiming that the organisation does not have the capacity to execute such attacks.

The DGP, who was in Jalandhar for a fundraising function for martyrs, said a National Security Guard (NSG) team has inspected the blast site and investigation is going on.

“We will investigate anything which comes to our notice but the claims by the organisation (Bhindranwale Tigers Force) in a letter are incorrect. This organisation doesn’t have the capacity to carry out such attack,” said Arora, on the sidelines of a private function.

On Saturday evening, Bhindranwale Tigers Force had issued a circular to the media, claiming responsibility for the attack. In the circular, they also claimed that they had also attacked the Nawanshahr SSP’s office and a police station in Chandigarh but the police did not disclose them.

The police are suspecting that the mail sender (btfkpunjab@gmail.com) may have a link with Jalandhar.

“This mail was sent to few journalists only who all are from Jalandhar. Few journalists in the mail even had left the journalism a few years ago but the sender kept focused on the Jalandhar reporters only,” said a senior police official who is part of the investigation.

The police, however, have not ruled out the possibility of terror link in the blasts.

The investigators have yet not found any concrete lead in the case.

The NSG team continued their investigation on Sunday and also collected some samples to ascertain the explosive used for the blast. The team left the city for Delhi in the evening.

“The investigation is under progress and it is yet to be verified as how many people were involved,” said SSP Navjot Singh Mahal.

On Friday, the Maqsudan SHO and a constable were injured in the blasts after bombs were thrown at the main gate, inside the complex and outside the munshi room of the police station at around 7:45 pm.

